Post-mortem on pop icon George Michael ‘inconclusive’

LONDON: A post-mortem examination on the body of pop icon George Michael, who died on Christmas Day after a chart-topping career and years of drug-taking, has proved “inconclusive”, police said on Friday (Saturday in Manila). A police statement said that “further tests will now be carried out” and “the results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.” Police said earlier they were treating his death as “unexplained but not suspicious.” The post-mortem was carried out on Thursday. Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz said he had found the star “lying peacefully” in bed at his home in the village of Goring on the River Thames west of London. His manager Michael Lippman told Billboard magazine that the cause of death appeared to be heart failure.