Postgrad grants await Filipino students in Tokyo

Eight Filipino scholars have been sent to Japan since 2010 with the 2017 scholarship recipient, Jan Laine Buendia, set to begin the April 2017 term with a research program at the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Frontier Sciences.

Buendia, a Research and Development engineer at Nokia graduated Cum Laude with a degree in BS Electronics and Communications Engineering from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

As had been done since the inception of the program, manufacturer of quality food and seasoning products Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) announces the launch of the 2018 Ajinomoto Postgraduate Scholarship Grant to give deserving Filipino students in need of financial support the chance to pursue further studies at the University of Tokyo.

The 2018 chosen scholar will join five other students from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Russia, who will receive full financial scholarships. They can major in any field of science and technology.

Each can choose to be enrolled in a one-year research program first before pursuing a two-year master’s program or be enrolled directly in the master’s program. Chosen students are also given monthly allowances, full coverage of Japanese language training, and airfare to Tokyo, Japan.

One of the world’s top schools, the University of Tokyo features first-class facilities that provide students access to high-tech research equipment and an impressive collection of books and scientific journals.

The current roster of Filipino Ajinomoto scholars include AizelleYen Argete, Ma. Leah Borines, Bernice Mae Yu Jeco, and Rogie Royce Carandang who are on track to finishing their master’s in Agricultural and Life Sciences, Chemistry, Electrical Engineering &Information Systems, and Aquatic Bioscience, respectively.

For interested applicants, visit www.ajinomoto.com.ph and search for “2018 Scholarship Grant.” Deadline for applications is on March 3, 2017.