‘Postpone ‘barangay’ elections’

A key ally of President Rodrigo Duterte from PDP-Laban wants to postpone the May barangay (village) elections to October so that Congress can have an undivided attention in drafting a new Constitution.

Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the House Committee on Justice, broached the proposal after the recent oath-taking of new PDP-Laban members in Agusan del Sur.

“I am really for no elections this May. Why? The timeline is too tight, and we need to finish our draft of the Constitution in time for the plebiscite,” Umali said, referring to the constitutional requirement that a new Constitution drafted by Congress in a Constituent Assembly should be subjected to a referendum.

Under a federal form of government being proposed by the Duterte administration, the country will be divided into 11 regions or federal states, with each region retaining 80 to 85 percent of its locally generated income while the remaining 15 to 20 percent will be subsidized by the national government thru Internal Revenue Allotment.

“How can we finish the new Constitution in two months? How can we do our job on Charter Change if we are thinking about elections? We won’t be able to pull it off,” Umali said.

House suffrage and electoral reforms panel Chairman Sherwin Tugna of Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list agreed, saying lawmakers can be preoccupied with the village polls too since their endorsements are also sought by the candidates in the barangay level.

“If the incumbent barangay officials are allies with the sitting lawmakers, chances are the sitting lawmakers want to keep it that way and campaign for their allies. That would mean election fatigue,” Tugna said in a phone interview with The Manila Times.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur already filed House 7072, which seeks to postpone the village elections from May to October this year.

Pimentel’s proposal provides for retention of incumbent barangay officials in a holdover capacity.

Tugna and Umali expressed confidence that postponement is a possibility even if there are two months left before the polls are set.

“As far as I am concerned, there is a huge possibility that it will be postponed. Of course, we still have to talk to the Senate, but I am confident that they will understand because we are convening the Constitutional Assembly [to draft a new Constitution],” Umali said.

The Duterte administration has sought the postponement of the barangay elections for two consecutive years to supposedly clean the villages of politicians with drug links–an initiative widely supported by Congress.