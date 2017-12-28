Postpone issuance of new P5 silver coins–senator

Addressing concerns that the new P5 silver coins are “similar in size” to the P1 coins, Sen. Nancy Binay on Wednesday asked the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to postpone the issuance of the new generation coins that it plans to release in January 2018.

She said the new P5 coins, which the BSP rolled out this December, have already created confusion, specifically those in the public transport and among owners of sari-sari (variety) stores and carinderias (small restaurants) who give out loose change.

“It is best to keep an eye on those new five-peso coins,” according to Binay.

She said she hopes that the BSP conducted an information drive first before releasing the new P5 silver coins.

Consumers, Binay added, have expressed surprise at being handed the recently released P5 coins, which are closely similar in shape and in size to the P1 coins.

The new silver P5 coins feature Andres Bonifacio, replacing Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, who is featured in the old and pale gold P5 coin still in circulation.

The new generation coins (NGC), however, are clearly smaller than their counterparts in the old BSP series.

“As a matter of fact, the silver five-peso Bonifacio coin closely resembles the one-peso coin featuring Dr. Jose Rizal,” Binay said.

“We welcome the new and fresh designs of the NGC. But did the Numismatic Committee ever consider the behavioral change it will create, and the possibility of confusion between merchants and the public?” she added.

Binay said majority of the public who commute and even those in the transport sector are the ones to be “inconvenienced by the circulation of the NGC series.”

“We welcome the change if it’s an issue of security but the problem lies in the circulation where the new coins will co-exist with the P1, P5 and P10 coins that are now more widely used by the public,” she added.