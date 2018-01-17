So posts draw anew in Tata Steel 4th round

Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So settled for a draw anew in the fourth round of the prestigious 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

So agreed to a draw with American GM Fabiano Caruana to stay at the sixth spot with two points.

It was So’s fourth consecutive draw in the tournament which offers €10,000 cash prize to the champion and €6,500 consolation purse to the runner-up.

The Cavite City pride, which represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, drew with GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the first round, GM Maxim Matlakov of Russia in the second round and against another Russian GM Sergey Karjakin in the third round.

Joining So in the sixth place are Karjakin, Matlakov, GM Wei Yi of China and GM Gawain Jones of Great Britain, each of them carrying two points.

Indian GM Viswanathan Anand and Dutch GM Anish Giri are still leading with three points apiece while Mamedyarov, three-time Tata Steel titlist GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway and GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia are in a three-way tie for third with 2.5 points each.

Caruana and GM Peter Svidler of Russia are sharing No.11 with identical 1.5 points while GM Baskaran Adhiban of India (1.0) and GM Hou Yifan of China (0.5) are at the bottom of the rankings.

In the other fourth-round matches, Matlakov beat Hou, Wei defeated Jones, and Kramnik blasted Svidler, while the games of Karjakin and Mamedyarov, Adhiban and Anand, and Giri and Carlsen all ended in a draw.

In the fifth round, So faces Adhiban, Svidler tackles Hou, Carlsen fights Kramnik, Jones takes on Giri, Anand meets Wei, Mamedyarov goes up against Caruana, and Matlakov battles Karjakin.

After the fifth round, the tournament will have a one-day break and will resume with the sixth round in Hiversum, a city in the northern part of the Netherlands.

EMIL C. NOGUERA