Posturing politicians need not botch tax reform

THERE are few types of news stories that are more infuriating and cause one to question the wisdom of maintaining a system of representative democracy, than ones that are filled with statements from grandstanding legislators displaying their complete ignorance of an important economic topic.

One such story appeared in these pages yesterday. Several senators and at least one House member are apparently urging Congress to direct the administration to suspend all or part of the tax regime (known as the TRAIN law) currently in force due to what they characterize as the “hardships” being “suffered” by poor Filipinos as a result of higher inflation.

That would be the very same TRAIN law that was passed by a substantial majority of both houses of Congress – including affirmative votes from two of the three senators now complaining about it – not quite five months ago.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who for some reason heads the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs and voted in favor of the tax reform package, said that the Senate could recommend the selective suspension of parts of the law “to protect the poor against rising prices of basic goods.”

He was echoed by Sen. JV Ejercito (who also voted for the law), based on his view on the rise of inflation, which was at 4.3 percent in March and 4.5 percent in April. “The economic managers should seriously review the Train law given the upward trend in the numbers,” he explained. Senator Bam Aquino 4th, who voted against the law, expressed a similar sentiment.

Over at the House of Representatives, Congressman Gary Alejano, who has rarely voted in favor of anything since the departure of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, filed a resolution calling for a House inquiry into suspending the tax program. He pointed to a recent survey that showed 86 percent of Filipinos have been “strongly affected” by tax-induced price increases.

“The poor is [sic]bearing the burden of these increases. This situation is contrary to what the Duterte administration promised and projected,” Alejano said.

If these ironically-named “solons” would read or listen to the news instead of endlessly contriving ways to be in it, or had paid attention to even half of the government’s economic manager’s presentations about the tax reform package when legislative debates about it were being held, or would read this column or any of the other six or eight almost as well-researched and written columns available for public consumption, they would have just enough grasp of the economics of tax reform to avoid making fools of themselves.

Indeed, it is a fact that inflation has been higher this year than it has been in several years, and that the rate for at least the past two months has been higher than the upper limit of the government’s target range. It is, however, higher by only half a percentage point; that is still something that bears careful observation, but is hardly a crisis justifying imposing chaos on government accounting at mid-year by suspending the tax regime. It is also important to consider where the sources of the inflation are, but that does not require anything more than carefully reading the accompanying report by the Philippine Statistics Authority; if a Senate committee actually needs to be convened in order to look up the PSA website, perhaps that committee could spend its time better by reviewing its work processes.

Senators Ejercito and Aquino are evidently mesmerized by the standalone “4.5 percent” inflation figure; if they looked past that, however, they would find the bulk of that increase is attributable to “sin” taxes – higher excise taxes on tobacco products, alcohol, and sugared beverages. If their intention is to argue that “the poor” or anyone else simply cannot avoid encountering hardship due to a need for those things, then perhaps the Senate committee could spend its time better by inviting some Department of Health officials to clarify that question.

At the same time as sin tax-driven inflation was making a dramatic jump, inflation on food was slackening from 5.7 percent in March to 5.5 percent in April. That might be the start of a positive trend or it might be a momentary pause in a negative one, but what it is certainly not at this point is clear evidence of worsening situation requiring drastic action.

Other factors driving inflation include higher oil prices and a weaker peso, both legitimate concerns, but both things for which there are corrective mechanisms that are much less invasive than a tax suspension. In the case of oil prices, the TRAIN law – again, the same one these lawmakers presumably read, debated, and mostly voted in favor of – has provisions for automatic suspension of fuel excise taxes if oil prices become too high; that threshold simply hasn’t been reached yet. In the case of the weaker currency, the BSP has a number of tools such as interest rates, bank reserve ratios, and currency market interventions that can help manage it.

Prices have certainly noticeably increased, and Filipinos are certainly aware of that, as the recent surveys showed. It does not seem, however, that the lawmakers’ impressions that there is an economic calamity underway are widely shared; as reported at the end of last week, nearly 60 percent of Filipino families now describe themselves as non-poor, the biggest percentage in four years, and, in fact, the most since such surveys have been conducted, as far as I have been able to determine.

As I wrote in the middle of last month, the fastest path to making serious mistakes in managing the tax reform program is to jump to conclusions before it has had a statistically-significant amount of time – probably a year – to spread its effects fully throughout the economy. Although I can understand, if not necessarily approve of, the legislators’ need for public attention and relevance, I do not think I am offering a radical point of view to suggest that they might more easily find it by doing something progressive for a change.

