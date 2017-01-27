Potable water now available to thousands

Around 300,000 households in waterless communities are now benefiting from the 554 potable water supply projects under the Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig sa Lahat (Salintubig) program since 2012, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael Sueno said on Friday. The program provides levels I, II and III potable water supply systems to municipalities that are waterless or with low water services and barangays or villages with high incidence of poverty and water-borne diseases. He added they are also monitoring the progress of the remaining 1,171 projects in various stages of implementation.

Jing Villamente