Potential hidden cost of discounts

Business owners often say “cash is king.” The phrase has been thrown around so much that it might have lost its essence. Despite everyone being aware of it, it’s not difficult to see why one would do otherwise — choosing to pay for services without terms for a 5 percent discount, for example.

A common misconception in the country is that loans are bad. People generally shy away from debt, probably because they know someone who has more debt that they can handle. When it comes to personal debt, I agree that individuals shouldn’t spend beyond their means. What we can explore, however, is how additional capital, through debt or investments, can be a driver for business expansion and growth.

Consider Aaron, who has a small business selling guitars. He currently has orders of around 10 guitars every two weeks. After successful marketing initiatives, he receives a big order of 50 guitars. Wanting to cut costs, Aaron pays his supplier cash-on-delivery (COD) and buys with a buffer to get the wholesale price. Now that he is tight on cash flow, he can either accept the order and find some way to finance the operational cost or decline the order altogether. How come, when he was paying cash on hand, he didn’t think twice about the opportunity cost of having his cash flow tied up in inventory? He didn’t realize that he could’ve used his cash elsewhere to grow the business.

Just like Aaron’s guitar shop, some businesses might trade the opportunities of cash flow for short-term gains. This, coupled with the fear or lack of access to financing, would lead to missed opportunities in foregoing big orders. This is just one side of the problem. There are also issues with cash flow gap and delayed payments, among others.

Bigger corporates, however, truly deem cash as king. Most consumer goods companies incentivize on-time payments as Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) is among the top priorities of any business. Some are offered around 5% for prompt payment without terms. What’s not taken into consideration is the opportunity cost of paying in cash. Some businesses might miss how much they lose for availing of the discount in return for the prompt payment. If the money was used for business building activities instead of paying on time to get the discount, it could have grown by more than 5%.

On top of focusing on discounts, lowering cost to sales and eliminating unnecessary expenses, opportunity cost should also be considered. Is the discount for prompt payment worth it despite not having enough working capital to service additional orders? Will the COD payment on supplies make up for a lower lead generation budget?

Oftentimes, the opportunity cost of not being able to fulfill bigger orders due to a lack of working capital is disregarded and seen as a problem to be dealt with in the future. What businesses should start doing is to always evaluate what they’re giving up in exchange for the “gain” of having discounts for paying in cash.

When making decisions in business, it’s good to keep in mind that not all costs are obvious as they are not always recorded in an accounting system and reported in financial statements. Most of the time, the biggest costs are opportunities we give up in exchange for doing something else.

Yvana Wong is an Economics graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University. She currently works in First Circle as partnerships manager, empowering SMEs to grow their business through business financing. To know more about how your business can avail of purchase order and invoice financing, contact First Circle at 580-3200 or email info@firstcircle.com.