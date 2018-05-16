Pottery Barn unveils new design series

Pottery Barn introduced the Designers’ Circle Rewards Program for the second time around to notable and most accomplished architects, interior designers, and home curators in the country.

In attendance were Anna Maria Sy-Lawrence, Bettina Bonoan, Budji Layug and Royal Pineda, as well as their associate Onet Coronel and Nicole Joson, Conrad Onglao, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ed Calma, Frenjick Quesada, Lara Fernandez-Barrios, Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi, Tania Fricke Lichauco, and Tessa Prieto-Valdes

The Designers’ Circle Rewards Program now includes improved special rewards, promos, discounts, and exclusive access to upcoming events and the latest products.

Pottery Barn then introduced their Spring 2018 collection that features Pottery Barn, Potter Barn Kids, and highlight pieces from West Elm’s latest collection of modern furniture, home accessories, and kitchen items.

In their spring collection, Pottery Barn utilized better basics, colourful prints, shiny metals, and natural materials. For that vibrant spring vibe, Pottery Barn Kids features pieces that are bright, enchanting, and coordinated—a satisfying mixture to make the room as lively as spring.

For design inspirations that promise lasting style and the perfect industrial look, West Elm’s collection boasts of a clean, modern aesthetic that is infused with whimsical touches and striking silhouettes.

“Pottery Barn, along with its family brands West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids, always aim to deliver quality and an extensive selection of upscale home and décor furnishings for every person who has a style vision,” shares Anthony Huang, President of SSI Group, Inc.

Through thoughtfully designed fixtures, Pottery Barn bring outs the inner curator ready to create spaces with a mix of classic and contemporary, casual and elegant, subtle and playful, rustic and fresh pieces.

Huang adds that one of Pottery Barn’s objectives is to encourage professional practitioners of architecture and interior design by making sure that every collection would best fit their client’s demands.

With a wide selection from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s upscale furnishings and decor brands Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and West Elm, get plenty of ways to accent your rooms or redecorate your workspace.

Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and West Elm are exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. Pottery Barn is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, at the 4th Level of Rustan’s Makati, at the 3rd Level of Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La, and at Estancia in Capitol Commons.

Pottery Barn Kids is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, at the 3rd Level of Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La, and at Estancia in Capitol Commons. West Elm is located at the 4th Level of Rustan’s Makati, at the 3rd Level of Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La, and at Estancia in Capitol Commons.