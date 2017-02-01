Poveda shines in 17-Under WVL

St. Pedro Poveda College scored three hard-earned triumphs over the weekend to claim the top of Group A in the 17-Under Developmental Division of the Milo-sponsored Women’s Volleyball League (WVL) organized by the Best Center at the Xavier School gym.

The Povedans routed St. Mary’s College, 25-4, 25-4, then came back to scuttle Colegio de San Lorenzo, 25-13, 25-15, and then St. Bridget School next, 25-13, 25-21, to march into their fourth straight win in as many matches in the tournament.

Miriam College also fought hard to turn back Immaculate Conception Academy, 25-10, 13-25, 19-17, to claim its second win in two games and the lead in Group B.

St. Scholastica’s College also worked hard before beating Paref-Rosehill School, 25-19, 25-17, for its fourth straight win and the solo lead in Group C.

Chiang Kai Shek College beat Sisters of Mount Carmel Catholic School, 25-16, 25-19, to share the Group B lead in the 17-Under Competitive Division with La Salle College of Antipolo, 25-21, 13-25, 15-4, with three wins and no defeat.

San Pedro Relocation Center National High School crushed King’s Montessori, 25-14, 26-24, for its fourth win in as many games and the Group D lead.

Colegio San Agustin now shares the the 13-Under Developmental Division lead with idle School of Holy Spirit when it defeated Poveda, 25-12, 25-23, for its fourth win.

CSA’s 13-under Competitive Division entry also leads Group A following a 25-5, 25-6 win over Assumption College. It is tied with King’s Montessori, which humbled St. Scholastica’s College, 25-23, 25-19.