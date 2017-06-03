Power BREAK hits QC areas TODAY

Power interruption will hit several areas in Quezon City from 9 a.m. to 12 noon this Saturday to give way for line maintenance work of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) in Barangay Commonwealth, Payatas and Batasan. The maintenance affects Kaunlaran near Commonwealth Ave., Katarungan including the streets of Katipunan, Kasoy, and Kamagong between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Another portion of Circuit Diliman 435VU will be affected between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., including Poinsettia from Litex Road, and the streets of Pinagkaisa, Aloe Vera, Bougainvillea and Calachuchi in Barangay Payatas. Parts of Golden Shower Street from Litex Road, Gimlina and Bansalangin streets in Barangay Payatas will be also affected between 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meanwhile, Meralco announced a decrease in basic generation charge, that will reflect on consumers’ electric bill for of June.

Elshamae Robles