Power co-ops to submit rural electrification plan

Electric cooperatives (ECs) will unveil in the second quarter a road map for rural electrification projects to help the government hit its 100-percent electrification goal in four years, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said on Monday.

In a statement, NEA said ECs would “prepare and submit in two months a master plan, the purpose of which is to provide a road map to meet a specific goal: access to electricity for all by 2022.”

This came at the agency’s recent meeting with ECs and the Department of Energy (DoE), during which Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told them to “find ways to lower down their electricity costs and system loss to increase their power efficiency.”

He urged them to meet the target “in 2020 or even earlier.”

The meeting came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered DoE and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to allow private firms to help complete the electrification of rural areas.

Earlier, NEA Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Artis Nikki Tortola vowed to support ECs in meeting their action timelines.

The cooperatives said it would to help the government’s Rural Electrification Program through the implementation of the Sitio Electrificiation, Barangay Line Enhancement, and Household Electrification programs.

Based on NEA data, 19,740 sitios still have no electricity as of March: 8,535 in Mindanao, 6,541 in Luzon, and 4,664 in the Visayas.

NEA and ECs aim to energize 1,817 sitios this year: 560 in Luzon, 552 in the Visayas, and 705 in Mindanao.

The agency had asked the government P5.076 billion to finance 3,626 electrification projects—each cost P1.4 million—under the Sitio Electrification Program for 2019.