Power cut to 350,000 Tokyo homes in major blackout

TOKYO: Tokyo was hit by a major blackout Wednesday that temporarily knocked out power to about 350,000 homes and some big office and government buildings, while two train lines were also brought to a halt.

Officials said the power outage could be traced to a fire at a facility run by utility Tokyo Electric Power. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Television footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from street-side grates linked to an underground facility operated by the firm in Niiza City, north of Tokyo.

Power was cut to as many as 350,000 homes in the Japanese capital but the lights quickly came back on. There were no injuries.

Some central government buildings and downtown office towers, including the landmark Marunouchi Building, were also affected, officials said.

Two train lines were briefly shut down during the blackout, which lasted for less than two hours. AFP