More power for DoH to deal with hospital bed lack urged

The Department of Health (DoH) should be granted additional authority to quickly address the hospital bed shortage in government hospitals all over the country.

The proposal was made on Monday by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who noted that the DoH, under the present set-up, can only increase the bed capacity of the government hospitals and upgrade their capability through legislation.

Currently, there are 70 DoH-retained public hospitals, of which 53 are general hospitals, 14 specialty hospitals, two infirmaries and one psychiatric facility that complement the devolved district, provincial and private hospitals in providing health care services.

Angara, however, said majority of these hospitals had bed occupancy higher than the authorized bed capacity.

In a recent hearing, the Senate Committee on Health and Demography headed by Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito learned that of the 17 regions, only Metro Manila and Northern Mindanao have met the ideal number of population to hospital bed ratio of 1/800.

Ejercito said the current bed to population ratio is 1:1,121 and the gap will widen by 2022 when the population is expected to hit 115 million.

Angara said waiting for Congress to come up with legislation that would allow the Health department to upgrade its capability clearly limits public access to medical and health services provided under the Constitution.

To remove the limitation, he has filed Senate Bill (SB) 1682 that will give the DoH the authority to increase the bed capacity of all public hospitals without waiting for Congress’ approval.

The bill, according to the senator, will authorize the Health department to administratively determine and approve the bed capacity and service capability of all DoH hospitals as necessary.

He said it is just proper for the department to be given the authority since it is the one that has the capacity and expertise to assess gaps in service delivery.

“The mismatch in bed occupancy, compounded by insufficient manpower, will not be able to sustain the growing health needs of the populace,” Angara added in a statement.

He said putting these government hospitals under the jurisdiction of the DoH, which manages these hospitals in the first place, could effectively increase efficiency in the delivery of health services to sustain increasing demands of patients.