Power, Ghost Ballers win in BIG3 3-on-3 Basketball League

Power overpowered Killer 3’s 50-45 behind Cuttino Rashawn Mobley’s game-winning free throws in the second week of the BIG3 3-on-3 Basketball League on Sunday (Monday in Manila) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ex-Clipper wingman Mobley finished with a game-high 23 points as Power registered its second win in as many games.

The 40-year old Chauncey Billups, who played a crucial role in Detroit Piston’s NBA championship run in 2004, posted 15 points on 36-percent shooting from the field.

Much to the delight of the spectators, “Mr. Big Shot” banked in a four-pointer to break away from the deadlock in the first half, 24-20.

However, his highlight reel was not enough to salvage Killer 3’s from absorbing its second straight setback.

Allen Iverson, on the other hand, underwent an off-shooting day as 3’s Company bowed down to a Mike Bibby-led Ghost Ballers, 45-50.

Playing coach and captain Iverson scored only two points on four attempts as 3’s Company evened up its record at 1-1.

Bibby, a member of the All-Rookie First Team in 1999, notched 20 points while barred Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) import Ivan Johnson came through with 19 points on a 64-percent shooting clip en route to their first win in two games.

“The Answer” was not able to provide an answer to Ghost Ballers’ blazing 10-0 run to close out the game.

In the other games of the day, Ball Hogs raced to a come-from-behind 50-44 victory over Tri State while Trilogy hacked out a 50-37 demolition of 3 Headed Monsters.

Ball Hogs leaned on Derrick Byars and Rasual Butler to overhaul a 25-40 disadvantage and nail their breakthrough win in the tournament founded by American rapper Ice Cube.

Byars and Butler combined forces in the second half, notching 32 of their squad’s 34 points in the second half.

Tri State fell to the cellar with its second defeat in two matches.

Trilogy, meanwhile, relied on the broad shoulders of its co-skipper Al Harrington in its conquest of 3 Headed Monsters.

Harrington pumped in 20 points as the Ric Mahorn-mentored squad got the share of the lead with Power while 3 Headed Monsters dropped to 1-1. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

