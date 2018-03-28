Power grabs and scrapping term limits end badly

IN democracies, there are no presidents-for-life and prime ministers-for-life. The transfer of power from the departing head of government to his or her successor is one of democracy’s most sacred rites and that takes place after a fair and clean election. From 1992 to 2016, that rite has been unbroken in the Philippine setting and the inaugural address of our elected president is one event that kills it, TV ratings-wise. Because Filipinos love the spectacle of orderly succession.

Today, the specter of a non-orderly succession haunts the country. A planned shift to a federal form of government may upend the orderly transfer of power that we have witnessed – and welcomed – since 1992. While there is a sigh of relief over the opposition of the Senate to the plan to scrap the upcoming barangay elections, to align that election to the planned ratification of a supposed shift to a federal form of government, a so-called Con-com is writing a draft constitution which would push for that shift.

The warning from former Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., that the planned shift to a federal form of government would be a “leap to hell” just intensified the passion of the federal form advocates to step up their work.

The root of Mr. Davide’s intense opposition to a shift is the proposal to just scrap term limits of the incumbers in Congress so the two chambers can just turn the Senate and the House into one constituent assembly for a quickie drafting of a constitution for a federal form of government. Which unto itself, he believes, would be an exercise that would lead to a national disaster. An exercise that would undo the anti-tyranny provisions of the 1987 Constitution. An exercise that could lead to the virtual coronation of Mr. Duterte as the next head of that government. An exercise that would alter the nationalistic provisions on economy and foreign ownership.

It was good that Mr. Duterte himself has vowed not to serve another term as the country’s leader even under a new form of government. That solemn vow from DU30 himself has no effect on his toadies in Congress. The clamor for his continuous leadership surges to a higher note after every disavowal from DU30 himself.

Power grabs by current leaders have been the story of late. Vladimir Putin in Russia via a sham election. China’s Xi Jinping pushed his allies in the ruling Communist Party and the rubber stamp parliament, the People’s Congress, to rewrite and ratify a constitutional change that removed the term limits for a president. This would enable Xi to govern for life.

The constitutional rewrite and Xi’s coronation as some sort of paramount leader and emperor was followed by the purge of Xi’s enemies within the Communist Party. The basis for the coronation and the purge was the same story written by autocrats from time immemorial.

Only a good and well-intentioned leader unencumbered by the political opposition and term limits can make the country strong, stable and progressive. And get rid of corruption that might subvert the best of Xi’s programs and intentions.

That was the main argument why Xi’s allies at the central committee and the rubber-stamp parliament pressed for the rewriting of China’s constitution to remove the term limits set forth by Deng Xiaoping. Deng was acutely aware that strongmen from within the party would always ambition to subvert the rule of the State. That was the precise fear that made him write the term limits into China’s constitution.

Was that claim of Xi and his Politburo allies backed by empirical studies, data and history?

Daron Acemoglu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and James Robinson of Harvard University—the two academics who wrote the trailblazing book Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty—teamed up with two others, Suresh Naidu of Columbia and Pascual Restrepo, also of MIT, to look into the impact of democracies and orderly succession of power on the growth of countries. Their consensus is reflected in the title of their study: Democracy Does Cause Growth.

The four highly esteemed academics concluded that functioning democracies, which include the central feature of orderly successions, are growth-friendly.

*Democracies increase GDP per capita, which is a better yardstick that mere GDP growth, by about 20 percent in the long run.

*Democracies encourages investments, enhances schooling, improves public goods provision and reduces social unrest.

And this last line in the abstract of the study: “We find little support that democracy is a constraint on economic growth even for less developed countries.”

Covered by the study of Acemoglu et al were 175 countries and their political experiences from 1960 to 2010, a coverage that was both broad and comprehensive.

Alexander Baturo of Dublin City University made a complementary study on power grabs, leaders who had defied term limits through various machinations and schemes, including the rewriting of a country’s constitution to suit the lust for power of leaders.

Baturo’s conclusion: They would serve longer than they would have otherwise. But …most would face unhappy endings, via coups, lost elections and assassinations.