Power groups back 2nd Eddys

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd)—a non-stock, non-profit organization—has joined hands with a big media corporation, a government entity and a top telecommunications company for the much-awaited 2nd Entertainment Editors’ Choice for Movies, dubbed The Eddys, in July.

Globe Studios is the major presenter of the awards night, which is set to recognize the quality movies, superb acting performances, and creative excellence for the year 2017.

Producing The Eddys on its second outing is radio’s fastest growing FM station, Wish 107.5, which is also behind the highly successful “Morisette is Made” in February at the Araneta Coliseum.

Several activities are also being mounted around the awards, led by a Nominees Night on June 3, to be hosted by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), which is headed by Chairman Liza Diño.

Right after the awards, the evening’s winners, nominees, as well as guests from both showbiz and the social scene will proceed to a glitzy event dubbed “The Mega Eddys After-Party,” which will be mounted by the OneMegaGroup.

Kicking off The Eddys season this May are special screenings of two nominated movies in this year’s Best Film category, namely T-Rex Production’s “Deadma Walking” and TBA Studios’ “Birdshot” at Cinematheque Center Manila on May 26 and 27, respectively. Both movies will be shown for free at 6 pm preceded by a two-day filmmaking seminar-workshop for students and enthusiasts, co-presented by SPEEd, FDCP and Globe Studios. The activity is also being held in line with the telecommunication company’s “Play It Right” anti-piracy campaign.

Day 1 on May 26 will cover the topics of Musical Scoring with resource speaker Teresa Barrozo, and Sound Design with Immanuel Verona.

Day 2, May 27 will begin with a seminar on Acting under Anthony Falcon, with the afternoon session devoted to and with Rain Yamson 2nd.

The 2nd Eddys will be directed by Paolo Valenciano, with the event’s hosts, presenters and performers to be announced soon.