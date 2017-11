ALL affected transmission lines in Southern Luzon and the Visayas are now operating normally, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in an advisory on Friday.

The NGCP said the remaining unenergized 69-kilovolt (kV) Gumaca-Lopez line was restored on Friday at 11:07 a.m.

Tropical Storm “Salome” damaged certain power lines in the two regions, causing power interruption in their respective coverage areas. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE