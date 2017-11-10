Power lines in Southern Luzon, Visayas restored

CERTAIN power lines in Southern Luzon and the Visayas have been restored, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in an advisory on Friday.

The NGCP said that in Southern Luzon, the 69-kilovolt (kV) Daraga-Sorsogon line, the 69-kV Naga-Iriga line, the 69-kV Daraga-Ligao line were restored on Thursday afternoon.

In the Visayas, the 69-kV Catarman-Lao-ang line was restored on Thursday afternoon.

The 69-kV Gumaca-Lopez line in Southern Luzon went offline on Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm “Salome” downed power lines in the affected areas on Thursday. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE