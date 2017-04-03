Power outage affects Tarlac’s 56 villages

TARLAC CITY: Residents of 56 barangay (villages) prepared to sweat it out this Tuesday as a 12-hour brownout was scheduled for the system maintenance activity of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The villages will be powerless from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while other parts of the city, including the main business district, were scheduled to experience power interruptions from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city has 76 villages, with a huge chunk of the affected areas in the urban areas.

NGCP Regional Communications and Public Affairs Officer Ernest Vidal said the power interruption was set to pave the way for hotspot correction and diagnostic testing of power equipment in the Concepcion town sub-station.

“The NGCP will exert all efforts to restore power as scheduled, or even earlier,” Vidal added as he asked for understanding from consumers.

He said the country’s power reserve in the Luzon grid is enough for the anticipated hotter climate this summer but urged consumers to be prudent in their power usage to avoid straining supply.

“Having enough supply doesn’t mean we can be careless in the use of power. This is necessary not only to maintain supply at a good level but also for the households to be able to spend a large portion of their budget for other expenditures rather than paying for electric bills alone,” Vidal added.