Power outage hits Batangas as ‘Maring’ damages transmission line, says NGCP

TROPICAL Depression “Maring” damaged transmission line in Batangas, causing a power outage in the province, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NGCP said the 69-kilovolt (kV) Batangas-Bolboc line distributed power to consumers serviced by the Manila Electric Co., First Bay Power, Batangas City Water District, and the First Philippine Industrial Corp.

Customers within the franchise area of Batangas City and Bauan have been advised that the “inspection and restoration of the line will be in full swing as soon as the weather allows.”

The NGCP said it was prepared for “Maring” as it enforced measures that would minimize its impact on its power facilities and operations.

These include securing “the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damages to facilities, as well as positioning of line crews in strategic areas, to facilitate immediate restoration work.”

The company’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) requires these procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities that may be affected.

Maring made its landfall in Mauban, Quezon on Tuesday morning, killing two people in a landslide, causing flooding in most of Luzon, prompting the suspension of classes and work in government offices and halting public transport operations that stranded hundreds of passengers in the affected areas.

The NGCP is a privately owned corporation responsible for operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s state-owned power grid, an interconnected system which transmits gigawatts of power to where it is needed.

The transmission service provider was founded in 2009 by virtue of Republic Act No. 9511. JORDEENE LAGARE