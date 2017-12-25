Power producers back ERC after execs’ suspension

Power producers in the Philippines expressed support for the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) after the Office of the Ombudsman last week suspended four of its commissioners for one year.

The suspension of Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpala-Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana came after they were found guilty of not implementing the Competitive Selection Process (CSP), which unduly favored certain electric utilities.

The anti-graft agency also ordered the filing of cases against them for violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In a statement on Saturday, the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association Inc. (Pippa) said the power industry needs a fully functional commission to fulfill its mandate as outlined in Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira).

“Without a working commission and putting a pause on the important work of the ERC, we will find ourselves without the needed approvals for PSAs (power supply agreements), connection agreements, price determination regulation, compliance certificates and licenses,” Pippa explained.

The association also said pending power projects are in the hands of the ERC and will negatively impact power generation companies, distribution utilities and consumers.

“As such, we cannot afford any delay [in]these [projects], as it [would]be detrimental to not only to the industry, but [also]to each consumer who relies on energy security,” it added.

Power producers hoped that the Duterte administration would resolve the matter “quicklly and fairly,” so that the industry can move forward.

Pippa’s expression of support came after a lawmaker urged Malacañang to appoint acting ERC commissioners in the meantime to avoid delays in the approval of undecided projects.

“The vacuum of leadership in the ERC could [halt]the operations of the collegial body. This will, in turn, have an effect on our future power supply, [raising]the possibility of blackouts,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who heads the Senate Committee on Energy, said on Saturday.

ERC Chairman and CEO Agnes Devanadera said last Friday “the paralysis starts today” after she faced reporters after the Ombudsman suspended the four ERC executives.

The commission’s initial assessment showed that all its 135 pending PSA applications amounted to P1.2 trillion.

If we fail to act on the petitions, power interruptions may not only happen in the provinces, but also in Metro Manila, Devanadera said.

The ERC chief pointed out that last week’s ruling was contrary to the Duterte administration’s pro-poor policy, as 73.6 million Filipinos would be adversely affected if the energy regulator fails to act.

It would also have an impact on the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program of the government, “especially we’re talking of trillion of pesos that will be put into the mainstream economy,” she said.