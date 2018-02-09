Power rates up P1.08/kWh in February

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will increase its rates by P1.08 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this month but the power firm said the adjustment will not be implemented in full.

Meralco attributed the rate increase to higher generation charge, the depreciation of the Philippine peso and imposition of value-added tax on transmission charge as a result of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

It said the generation charge for February increased by P0.85 per kWh.

The power firm said it will announce the final rate adjustment for February and how the remainder of the increase will be implemented.

With the increase, households that consume 200kWh will see a hike of P216 in their February bill. Those who consume 300kWh a month will see a raise of P323; P431 for those who consume 400kWh, and P539 for those who consume 500kWh.