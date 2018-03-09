Power rates up by P0.97/kWh in March

ELECTRICITY rates will rise again by P0.97 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this March, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Friday.

However, Meralco said it would implement only an P0.85 per kWh increase this month “to cushion the impact of the higher electricity rates on consumers.”

The remaining P0.12 per kWh will be reflected in the April billing cycle, the listed distribution utility added.

This brings the overall rate to P10.32 per kWh for this month from P9.47 per kWh in February.

Typical households that consume 200kWh will see an increase of P170 in the March bill. For those who consume 300kWh, they will see an increase of P255; for those who consume 400kWh, an increase of P340; and for those who consume 500kWh, an increase of P425.

Higher rates at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prompted the surge in the generation charge.

Meralco said that of the P0.7424 per kWh increase in the generation charge, it would only reflect a hike of P0.6414 per kWh this month, with the remainder to be implemented next month.

The generation charge for March will be P5.2962 per kWh from P4.6548 per kWh in February.

WESM rates climbed by P1.4441 per kWh because of tighter supply conditions in Luzon. JORDEENE B. LAGARE