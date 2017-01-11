Power restoration at 76% in typhoon-hit areas – DOE

The Department of Energy and its partners are bringing back power supply to areas affected by Typhoon Nina by 76 percent in Southern Luzon and Eastern Mindanao, according to a DOE official.

“Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi emphasizes that we need to fast-track our restoration efforts [but]the priority is safety,” DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said on Tuesday.

Power restoration in households already reached 76.34 percent or 1,311,828 households, in which 406,578 are still up for restoration.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reported that all transmission facilities affected by Typhoon Nina have been restored. bridging generation facilities to distribution lines in the concerned towns and provinces in the Bicol Region as of January 9.

Power was also 100 percent restored in homes in the provinces of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon.

Its restoration continues in the provinces of Quezon (84.62 percent), Oriental Mindoro (91.18 percent), Camarines Sur (58.9 percent), Albay (47.75 percent) and Catanduanes (18.92 percent).

Meanwhile, only three transmission facilities in Siargao, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur were affected by tropical depression Auring, according to an NGCP report.

These transmission facilities, namely, Butuan-Placer 138kV line 1, Placer-Madrid 69kV line and Placer-Surigao 69kV line are already being repaired.