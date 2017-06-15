Power restored in some major establishments in Marawi – DoE

City is 45% energized despite ongoing fighting

MARAWI City remains 45 percent energized, with power restored in some major establishments as of June 10, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Securing Energy Facilities (IATFSEF).

The DoE said the report from the task force was as of 12:00 noon Wednesday, June 14.

The Energy department, in coordination with the various generation, transmission and electricity distribution players in Mindanao, is trying to bring back power in some critical parts of Marawi City still affected by the ongoing fighting in the area.

Among the establishments and areas where power has already been restored are the Provincial Capitol, Amai Pakpak Medical Center, Brigade-Campo Ranao-AFP Camp, Barangay Saber and part of Barangay Matampay.

With proper coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), technical line personnel are en route to restore power in other vital installations in the affected areas,the DOE said.

On the distribution side, the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Lasureco) said that the current power supply for Lanao del Sur is zero percent in the 1st district covering 15 municipalities, and 100 percent in the 2nd District with 16 municipalities.

For the Mindanao generation facilities, the National Power Corp. (Napocor) reported that the Agus-Pulangi Hydroelectric Complexes are in normal operation.

Water elevation at Lake Lanao as of 8:00 a.m. stood at 701.210 meters above sea level, while water release is at 160 meters per second, the Task Force said.

The Marawi Lake Regulating Dam (MLRD) gates opening has been maintained at 1.60 in view of the fact that changes entail hazards from sniper fire.

Based on the current report, the transmission system is operating under normal conditions, the task force said.