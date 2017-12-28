Power sector lending likely to slow in 2018

Lending in the Philippine power industry is expected to slow further next year as fewer power plants are being constructed in the country, a banking official said.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp. President Eduardo Francisco told reporters that the construction of power facilities three to four years ago has lessened the need to build new ones.

Before, there was strong growth from the investment and corporate banking sector lending to power and infrastructure projects because of many public-private partnerships and of privatization initiatives, he said in Filipino.

The slowdown in lending is not “because [the energy sector is]not an industry that is nice to go into,” the BDO Capital official said, citing the lack of new power plants being built and the Official Development Assistance as factors for it.

If there are new plants being built, it’s for renewable energy, Francisco said. He described their construction costs “relatively small,” ranging between P50 million and P100 million.

“We have to look for other sectors to loan,” he said.