Power Smashers eye share of second vs Maroons

Team Laoag resumes its semifinal drive today, hoping to cash in on a skidding University of the Philippines (UP) side and catch Customs at second even as BaliPure and Air Force tangle in a pair of crucial matches halfway through the single round eliminations in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference.

Action shifts back to the Philsports Arena in Pasig with the Power Smashers looking for their third win in four games against the Lady Maroons reeling from back-to-back shutout losses to the UST Tigresses and the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors.

That should make the Power Smashers wary of their rivals in their 6 p.m. encounter although the likes of Grethcel Soltones, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas and Wenneth Eulalio and setter Relea Saet remain confident of their chances following their 3-1 victory over the Air Force Jet Spikers last week.

BaliPure, meanwhile, tries to ride the crest of its impressive sweep of fancied Customs last Wednesday as it collides with a struggling Air Force squad at 4 p.m.

The Water Defenders, with imports Katherine Morrell and Kaylee Manns settling down with the locals, surprised Alyssa Valdez and the Transformers to score a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 victory, putting the team back in contention after dropping a 1-3 setback to UST last Oct. 8.

But they expect a strong challenge from the Jet Spikers, who are in a must-win situation with only a win to show in three games in the short elims phase of the season-ending conference sponsored by Shakey’s and backed by Mikasa as official ball and Accel as official outfitter.

In the Spikers’ Turf Season 2 Third Conference, Champion Supra and 100 Plus mix it up at 12:30 p.m., also at the Philsports Arena.

Meanwhile, Pocari Sweat likewise came away with an imposing 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 victory over UP to join Team Laoag in third with 2-1 cards late Saturday.

The Lady Maroons dropped to 1-3 and in danger of missing the semifinals after finishing third in the recent Collegiate Conference.

UP actually took control of the third but cracked in the face of Pocari’s strong fightback anchored on imports Breanna Lee Mackie and Kay Kacsits.