Power Smashers ground Air Force Lady Jet Spikers in 3

The Power Smashers finished strong in each set and came away with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 victory over the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers to close out their first round elims campaign at second in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan on Thursday.

Skipper Jovelyn Prado hammered in 13 attack points and finished with two aces and one block while Dimdim Pacres added 12 markers for the Power Smashers, who followed up their thrilling five-set win over the Creamline Cool Smashers last Tuesday with a 72-minute romp over the Jet Spikers.

That big rebound put the Power Smashers in second at 3-2 in the first half of the double-round elims of the season-opening conference organized by Sports Vision.

Andrez Marzan and Regine Arocha chipped in 10 hits apiece for the Power Smashers, who produced 44 attack points as against the Jet Spikers’ 36 while cashing in on their rivals’ poor service reception to finish with seven aces.

May Ann Pantino also produced a 16-hit game while veterans Iari Yong had 12 points and Joy Cases added nine hits but the Jet Spikers failed to match the Power Smashers’ strong finishing kick and fell to 1-4.

“The players have better teamwork now. At the beginning, that’s what I always asked of them, that we have to play together and help each other,” said Power Smashers coach Nes Pamilar.

They actually squandered a 16-11 lead in the third set as Pantino, Yongco and Cases rallied the Jet Spikers to force a tie at 20. But the Power Smashers kept their poise and took five of the last seven points to complete the straight-set win.

Earlier, Instituto Estetico Manila snapped a two-game skid with a surprise 22-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22 victory over erstwhile unbeaten Sta. Elena in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Meanwhile, the league hopes the issue concerning the processing of the imports’ ITCs (International Transfer Certificates) will be resolved today.

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said a contact close to the FIVB or the world volleyball federation will help facilitate the ITC of the imports to allow them to finally play starting tomorrow.

“I was told they will fix it tomorrow (today),” said Palou.

The processing of the ITC was put on hold pending the FIVB decision on which group between the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas and Phl Volleyball Federation will be recognized as the legitimate governing body of the sport in the country.

The imports are BaliPure’s Jennyfer Keddy and Jang Bualee, Creamline’s Kuttika Kaewpin and Laura Schaudt, Air Force’s Patcharee Saengmuan, Perlas’ Rupia Inck and Naoko Hashimoto, Michelle Strizak and Edina Selimovic and the Power Smashers’ Hyapha Amporn and Kannika Thipachot.