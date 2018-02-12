Power station blast plunges Puerto Rico into darkness

SAN JUAN: Most of San Juan and a strip of northern Puerto Rico municipalities were plunged into darkness on Sunday (Monday in Manila) night after an explosion at a power station, five months after two hurricanes destroyed the island’s electricity network.The state electric power authority (AEE) said the blast was caused by a broken-down switch in Rio Piedras, resulting in a blackout in central San Juan and Palo Seco in the north. San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, said on Twitter that emergency services and local officials attended the scene in the neighborhood of Monacillos, but no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican capital’s airport said it was maintaining its schedule using emergency generators. AEE engineer Jorge Bracero warned on Twitter that the outage was “serious,” and advised those affected that power would not be restored until Monday.

AFP