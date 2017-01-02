Power supply back in typhoon-hit areas

The Department of Energy (DOE), with the help of local government units and private institutions, has brought back electricity in areas hit by typhoon Nina.

“Restoring power in town centers and nearby communities affected by Typhoon ‘Nina’ would not be possible if not for all the strong men and women who continue to give their full effort and time in restoring damaged energy facilities,” said Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.

In Catanduanes, the National Power Corporation (NPC) and the First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FICELCO) energized the Virac Airport yesterday afternoon as the Mariinawa Diesel Plant resumed operations.

“The operation of the airport is critical in improving the access of relief operations among others to the whole province of Catanduanes,” Cusi said.

For transmission facilities in the on-grid area, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), after deploying 500 technical personnel, reported that the Naga-Daraga 230 kV line and the Naga-Pili-Iriga line have been restored and had started servicing the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur.

On the distribution side, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported that the Santa Cruz substation in Iriga City and Tigaon substation are ready to receive power supply via a distribution feeder to restore power under the franchises of Camarines Sur III Electric Cooperative (CASURECO III) and Camarines Sur IV Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO IV).

In Albay Province, APEC reported that the power in Legazpi and Ligao cities have been partially restored. Power was also partially restored in Sorsogon.

PNA