Power supply for new Marawi shelter secured

People residing in a settlement area in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, now have access to power supply seven months after the city was besieged by terrorists, a Cabinet official reported on Wednesday.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the Department of Energy (DoE) has already energized the newly built Sagonsongan Transitional Shelter Site, “creating a symbol of hope for our kababayan [countrymen]who have been heavily affected by the armed conflict in the area.”

The DoE, through the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco) and other stakeholders, fast-tracked the installation of power facilities and streetlights in the transitional shelter for displaced households in Marawi City after the battle between government troops and members of the Maute bandit group ended in October.

It said the Lasureco, with the help of other electric cooperatives (ECs) in Mindanao, Manila Electric Co., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and National Power Corp. (Napocor), accelerated the energization of distribution lines and streetlights under Task Force Bangon Marawi.

On October 17, President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi after the deaths of top two Islamic State-linked terrorist leaders who attacked the city: Isnilon Hapilon, leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group who is on the United States’ most wanted list of terrorists, and Omarkhayam Maute.

Then, on October 23, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced the termination of combat operations in the war-torn city.

Cusi said the DoE would extend all necessary support to the people of Marawi so they can recover faster, as well as help them build better lives after the war.

Meanwhile, the Energy department is scrambling to restore the energy supply in areas affected by Typhoon Vinta (international code name: Tembin) after the completion of the power restoration in areas struck by Typhoon Urduja (international code name: Kai-tak).

Cusi said the DoE “personnel and staff will continue working during the Christmas break to rehabilitate affected energy facilities, and to coordinate, monitor and report the developments for easy and fast mobilization of assets in places that need assistance.”

Based on a consolidated report of the department and its attached agencies, Napocor said there was no damage to all of its energy power plants/lines in areas affected by Vinta.

The NGCP reported all damaged transmission facilities were already restored on December 24, while the National Electrification Administration said nine ECs were severely affected by Vinta, resulting in power interruptions in some towns in their franchise areas.

The DoE is targeting to compete the restoration work on the affected power facilities within the week.