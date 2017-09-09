Power supply in Visayas fully restored—NGCP

The Ormoc City substation is now fully energized following an earthquake that struck Leyte in July, enabling power sharing between the Luzon and Visayas grids.

In a statement released on Friday, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has restored its Ormoc High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station.

“The Visayas grid can now import power from Luzon to augment the grid’s power supply requirements and relieve generation deficiency resulting from the unavailability of earthquake-affected Leyte geothermal plants,” NGCP added.

Completed last Thursday, the rehabilitation work involved transferring several heavy equipment from different NGCP facilities to replace damaged parts including transformers and breakers.

NGCP assured the general public it is prepared to conduct similar restoration activities in the fastest way possible to ensure reliable power transmission services.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Jaro municipality in Leyte last July 6; two casualties were reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 283 on August 7 declaring a state of calamity in Ormoc City and Kananga town, mandating all departments and concerned agencies “to implement and execute rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation work.”

Last July 18, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the Philippines is moving toward energy resiliency in terms of systems, infrastructure and power rates.

The Department of Energy (DoE) is currently working on a policy initiative to make the country disaster-resilient. It has proposed streamlining disaster risk reduction programs in planning and investment and continuously delivering and strengthening the existing energy infrastructure.

Citing the nation’s vulnerability to disasters, Cusi said the DoE would “pursue distributed electrification for currently off-grid island provinces through independent mini and micro grids served by local indigenous power sources like run-of-river and biomass.”