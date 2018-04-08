Power, voice of creation in PH lit fest

As part of celebrations of April as National Literature Month, the National Book Development Board (NBDB) will hold the 9th Philippine International Literary Festival at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on April 19 and 20.

The event—which has “(Author)ities” as its theme—will feature talks, workshops, a book fair, film screenings, and performances to underscore the power and voice of creation.

It will also emphasize how one’s creativity can transcend boundaries and realize new worlds to bridge gaps in the book industry and in society.

An expected highlight of the festival is London-based Filipino writer Elaine Castillo and the local release of her debut book “America is Not in the Heart.” She will participate in a panel discussion with literary luminaries Glenn Diaz, Kristine Ong Muslim, Kristian Sendon Cordero, Liza Magtoto, Rody Vera, Genevieve Asenjo, MJ Cagumbay Tumamac, and Clarissa Militante.

For their part, graphic novelists Manix Abrera, Mervin Malonzo, Elbert Or, and Carlo Vergara, as well as book designers Karl Castro, Ige Ramos, and R. Jordan Santos, will tackle opportunities, challenges, and trends in the industry.

Sessions during the festival will deal with subjects that include comics, cross-media projects, literacy and reading programs, fiction-writing, self-publishing, storytelling programs, book-to-film adaptations, translations, editing, independent publishing, playwriting and publishing, and popular culture.

To offer more high-quality sessions and spur discourses, NBDB has teamed up with several government agencies several activities.

In partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), NBDB will screen films adapted from literary works or that focus on Filipino authors or literature.

These are “Ang Larawan (The Portrait),” “Smaller and Smaller Circles,” “Anatomiya ng Korupsiyon (Anatomy of Corruption),” “Sa (At) North Diversion Road,” “Dahling Nick,” “Bata, Bata, Paano Ka Ginawa? (Kid, Kid, How Were You Made?)” and “Respeto (Respect).”

Books related to these films will be sold at the book fair.

The Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) will join NBDB in holding sessions on innovations, challenges, and opportunities in book-to-game adaptations and digital platforms.

Part of the fair will also be devoted to demonstrations of tabletop games, like card and board games, based on Filipino folklore and literature.

There will also be a session on developing books and resources for the blind, to be handled in partnership with the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Bureau of Learning Resources.

Projects on translation, including best practices and challenges, will be explored in a forum co-presented with the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF, or the Commission on the Filipino Language).

Each day of the festival will culminate in a harvest: KWF’s awarding ceremony for winners of a translation contest on Angela Manalang-Gloria’s poems and the Ateneo de Naga University Press’ launch of 75 new titles on the first day; and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) awarding ceremony for winners of the 2018 Bayani/Han 2018 short film competition.

All activities are free and open to the public. They will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Sessions will be held in various CCP venues, while the book fair will be held at the Main Theater and Little Theater lobbies. Film screenings will be held at the Little Theater and the Dream Theater.

For more information, contact NBDB’s Debbie Nieto at (632) 929-3887 local 804 or litfest@nbdb.gov.ph; or the NCCA Public Affairs and Information Office at 527-2192 local 625 or ncca.paio@gmail.com.