The most powerful 911 unveiled

Porsche has premiered its new 911 GT2 RS in this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in Goodwood, United Kingdom, with 700 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters of torque from its highly tweaked twin turbo flat-six, making it the most powerful 911 ever made.

The engine was based from the 911 Turbo S, highly modified with larger turbochargers which can push more air to the combustion chambers, an additional cooling system that sprays the charge-air cooler with water, and a specially tuned exhaust made from titanium, which is 15 kilograms less than the one found in the Turbo S. Mated to this engine is Porsche’s signature PDK GT dual clutch seven-speed transmission.

This allows the car to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph (337 kph), making it a lot faster than the previous GT2 RS, which can sprint to 60 in 3.4 seconds and can reach 204 mph maximum (326 kph). For an engine which produces immense power, larger air intakes have been fitted and NACA ducts to ensure maximum cooling.

As it is an RS model, weight savings are taken into huge account. The front fenders, wheel housing vents, and rear quarter panel air intakes are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). The front compartment is made from bare carbon fiber, and the roof is made from magnesium. Overall, it weighs at 1,470 kilograms (with a full tank), 122 kilograms lighter than the four-wheel drive Turbo S. Hardcore racers can opt for the Weissach package (inspired by the 918 Spyder’s weight saving package) that can shave another 30 kilograms. It includes a carbon roof, front luggage compartment and anti-roll bars and magnesium wheels. The standard FIA-certified steel roll cage included in the standard GT2 RS is replaced with a titanium one.

Assisting in cornering abilities are the huge rear wing, carbon ceramic brakes, and large wheels with 265/35 ZR 20 front tires and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear, with a racing chassis to boot. Electronic assists, such as Porsche’s active suspension management, torque vectoring, rear wheel steering and a limited slip differential are also included as standard.

The inside is awash with black leather and interior parts lined with carbon fiber, with red Alcantara accents. Porsche’s infotainment system is available as standard, with smartphone connectivity that can also analyze track data on a smartphone. An optional Chrono package allows the driver to record and save track times.

The car will cost around $293,200, plus another $31,000 for the Weissach Package, but unlike the last GT2 RS, it won’t come in limited numbers. The first deliveries will commence in 2018.