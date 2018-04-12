POWERFUL PROTECTOR

Diana Stalder

There is no such thing as 100 percent UV (ultraviolet) protection — not even from a sunscreen with an SPF of 110. Most active ingredients in sunscreen shield against UVB (short wave ultraviolet), but far fewer have UVA (long wave ultraviolet) coverage, and only a handful offer both. Diana Stalder Sunscreen Cream SPF35 is a broad spectrum sunscreen protection as it contains the active ingredient Zinc Oxide, a natural sunscreen ingredient that physically—instead of chemically—blocks both UVA and UVB rays. Available in cream and gel formulations.

