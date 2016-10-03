Powerful typhoon closing in on Okinawa

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon was heading for Japan’s southernmost Okinawa island chain on Monday, packing powerful winds that forced flight cancellations.

The “very strong” storm is set to hit the subtropical islands later in the day, packing gusts of up to 250 kilometers (155 miles) per hour, Japan’s weather agency said.

After lashing Okinawa, the storm is expected to hit Japan’s main island of Honshu on Tuesday, said the agency, which has issued high wave and storm warnings.

The storm was some 270 kilometers south of the Okinawan capital Naha early Monday, moving in a north-northeasterly direction.

Japan’s two largest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, said a combined 125 domestic flights had so far been cancelled.

AFP