PowerPoint and Google, and a ride to Disneyland

A wide variance of opinion is mostly influenced by culture, education, polygenic traits, environs, creed, tradition and experience. That is why the truth hurts when it runs primarily against these conditions. This explains the differences in views as expressed in social media. A group may see the drug problem as an emergency-room case while others may see it as a case that needs a regular medical procedure. The aggressiveness of treatment may depend on the size of the “lump” in a manner of speaking. And this dizzying world of information adds to the confusion. And our souls get abused in the end trying to contain them all.

Trillanes: “Beware, my evidence is a truckload of PowerPoints. And Google is my foreign intelligence.”

To Senator Trillianes: Can you present a PowerPoint on the bank accounts of Comelec Chair Andy Bautista and ask him as well to sign a waiver?

I saw a photo of Mayor Mabilog’s residence. Somebody said it is not “palatial,” just a modest three-bedroom house. “Ayokong ipabilog ang ulo ko.”

It’s not true that Trillanes will invite tattoo artists in the next Senate hearing. No, he is not planning to label Paolo as a “marked man” in smuggling. And he will not include ‘dragon’ boat racers as members of the triad.

If priests have the right to meddle in government affairs, particularly on the issue of morality, will they accept government intervention on the same issue within their ranks?

Every time I hear corrupt politicians’ excuses, can’t help but be reminded of the APO Hiking Society’s great hit, “Lumang Tugtugin. [Old Tunes].”

Japan International Cooperation Agency said the country loses P2.4 billion daily to traffic. Too high a price for just standing still.

Nobody resigns from a government post in the Philippines. They all serve at the pleasure of the appointing power. You will see them gone only if they are fired, arrested, or they die while in office. Expecting them to do it for shame, dishonor or guilt? Don’t hold your breath. You might go way ahead of them.

CBCP alarmed by police killings. I agree wholeheartedly. But are they not alarmed as well with the victims who lost their lives and whose futures are destroyed? Why not help curb this menace through their homilies instead of meddling in politics? With thousands of hectares of tax-free friar lands at their disposal, did they ever donate an inch to be used as a rehab center, or conduct seminars and study groups in their more expensive colleges on the ill effects of drugs in our society? I am a Catholic but the last time I checked, even our Pope espouses humility and encourages priests to descend from their ivory towers to help the faithful in distress. You should be outraged at the devils that prey on your flock instead of being “alarmed” over their extinction.

To telcos: Terrorism is not just about killing innocent people. It is about stealing, deception, and banditry, depriving subscribers of their hard-earned money that they may otherwise spend on food, education and medicine.

A good concept is never a guarantee for success. The passion for details and timing gets the job done.

They say time is always unreasonable. But it is us who make it so.

The US is plagued with racial issues. Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy must be turning in their graves. The conflict can be seen on television not in “living color” but in “black and white.”

Nowadays, one thing is sure. You will never get a ticket for speeding in EDSA. Beware of stupid cops that will cite you for obstructing a non-moving traffic.

President Digong should be cautious of the men around him. Oftentimes, the inner circle suffocates the center of power. Assist him with space to give him enough clean air to breathe.

We never look old. It’s the mirror that ages.

We all want to try so many things even without perfecting what we’ve started. That is why oftentimes we are neither here nor there.

For past generations, the meaning of the words “cool” and “hot” were extremely far apart. The present generation merged the two to mean the same – to express approval.

“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” – Mark Twain.

I want to suggest to MMDA that all speed limit signs should be taken off EDSA. EDSA is the speed limit itself.

One good thing about being retired is that you don’t have to go to work and you’re not marked “absent.” The downside is that you’re not allowed to have a day off.

If someone says that drinking is bad for your health, just reply and say that the truth really is that his health is bad for drinking.

To fight for what is right is normal. To fight for what is wrong is the opposite. To fight without a reason is stupid.

Good food is when everybody says it’s bad.

Death, perhaps, is something you expect but not really to get worried about if it comes very late.

A delayed progress is a lingering failure.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.