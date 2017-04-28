PPA: Asean summit security checks may affect import deliveries

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) told cargo owners and consignees that import deliveries may be affected by the stringent security procedures for the duration of the Asean Summit in Manila, but that there would be sufficient port capacity to manage incoming shipments.

“The Manila ports will observe normal port operations but on a calibrated approach as we have to give way to the Asean Summit,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said in a statement on Thursday.

“However, even with the five-day holiday that started Thursday, port capacity will remain sufficient to handle the volume of cargoes being unloaded at the ports,” Santiago added.

The government has implemented strict security procedures from April 24 to May 1 due to the 30th Asean Summit.

The Philippine Coast Guard has imposed a one nautical mile “No Sail Zone” starting from the shores of the Mall of Asia northward to the South Harbor, affecting operations at the Manila South Harbor, the Manila International Container Terminal, and Manila North Port.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier announced re-routing of trucks, registered and not registered under the Terminal Appointment Booking System, with a gross capacity weight of 4,500 kilograms and above, coming from and/or bound to Roxas Boulevard on April 27 and 28.

For southern route, take Bonifacio Drive, left P. Burgos, Finance Road, Ayala Boulevard, right at San Marcelino, left to Pres. Quirino Avenue, right at South Super Highway, the MMDA said.

For northern route: Take South Super Highway, then right to Pres. Quirino Avenue, left at Plaza Dilao, right at Pres. Quirino Avenue Extension, left at United Nations Avenue, right at Romualdez Street, left at Ayala, Finance Road, P. Burgos, right at Bonifacio Drive to Port Area.

“Currently the average daily cargo delivery from vessels is at 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) while the average daily gateouts is pegged at 7,500 TEUs, which is good for a healthy combined yard utilization at 60 percent and a per crane productivity of 25 moves per hour,” the PPA noted.

Asian Terminals Inc., International Container Terminal Services Inc., and Manila North Harbor Port Inc. have also announced that they are deploying personnel for billing/payment concerns on April 27, 28, 29, and May 1.

“There will also be no alterations in the scheduling of the truck Terminal Appointment Booking System, so we are urging the cargo owners to make adjustments in view of the rerouting schemes being implemented by authorities,” Santiago said.