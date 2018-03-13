PPA: Cargoes up 14% in January

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) started 2018 on a strong note after handling 593,790 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in January, a 14.20-percent increase from 519,961 a year earlier.

The increase reflected “the recorded expansion in the economy, which averaged 6.7 percent as of end of 2017, and favorably influenced the onset of 2018,” PPA said.

Cargoes handled rose by 6.75 percent to 18.683 million metric tons (MMT) in January from 17.503 MMT in the same month in 2016.

Domestic cargoes rose by 15.36-percent from 195,417 TEUs in January 2017 to 225,441 TEUs this year. Foreign cargoes increased by 13.5 percent from 324,545 TEUs last year to 368,349 two months ago.

There was a “vibrant domestic trade thar flowed in and out of the ports,” PPA noted.

“The positive volume of domestic cargo traffic was chiefly triggered by the observed growth in traffic at port management offices (PMO) in National Capital Region North, Palawan, Bataan/Aurora, Panay/Guimaras, and Western Leyte/Biliran,” it said.

Earlier, the PPA reported that cruise-ship tourism arrivals soared by 1,952.82 percent from 446 in January last year to 9,156 this year.

“The positive stream in passenger traffic serviced at the ports may have also been the result of the favorable response of the public to the government’s domestic ecotourism programs encouraging leisure inter-island Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) travel for toursist destinations,” the agency said.

Passenger volume rose by 9.68 percent to 6.701 million in January from the 6.109-million a year earlier.