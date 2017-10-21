PPA: Congestion-free ports in Yuletide season

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said on Thursday that it guarantees the public congestion-free Manila ports as Christmas cargoes start to come in.

Manila ports include the Terminal (MICT), the Manila South Harbor (MSH) and the Manila North Port (MNP).

“As of the moment, the combined yard utilization at the two international Manila ports MICT and MSH is at 60.12 percent or about 20 percent below the optimum level of 80 percent,” PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in a statement.

“It is also worthy to note that both terminals posted at least a 10-percent increase in their respective productivity as of end September, suggesting a fully functional Manila ports,” he added.

According to Santiago, the MNP has a yard utilization rate of 43.40 percent giving the port enough elbow room for anticipated increase in demand at this point in time.

Santiago also said that the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting in November will not lead to port congestion despite heightened security measures.

The Bureau of Custom’s directive to shut down temporarily the Green Lane operations as well as subjecting majority of imported cargoes to inspection is not expected to disrupt the flow of goods among terminals, according to Santiago.

“However, this early, the PPA is advising all cargo owners to plan ahead the withdrawal and deposit of their cargoes to and from the ports to reduce any commercial delays due to the Asean event, which is likely to be attended by US President Donald Trump,” the PPA said.

The PPA earlier said that it is currently anticipating a modest increase in cargo volume of about 5 percent to 7 percent after revising a flat growth forecast early this year noting that the upward adjustment is brought about by the country’s robust economy.