PPA net income rose to P8.3B in end-Nov

THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said on Friday its net income from January to November 2017 increased by 16 percent to P8.31 billion from P7.16 billion in the same period in 2016.

The figure was P2.326 billion, or 38.87 percent, higher than the P5.983 billion PPA predicted to post for the period.

“The performance of the PPA [exceeded expectations]as we were able to eclipse almost all forecast levels of the financial facet of the agency,” PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in a statement.

“We expect an even bigger margin when our December figures start to come in. Not only for December, but [also]for the entire 2017, considering that we overshot our targets by at least 10 percent every month until the end of November,” he added.

According to PPA, total revenues grew by 6.71 percent to P13.85 billion in the period from 2016’s P12.98 billion.

The top five revenue-earning ports were National Capital Region South, Batangas, Davao, Bataan/Aurora and Surigao.

Total expenditures, meanwhile, dropped by 4.73 percent to P5.54 billion from P5.81 billion in 2016.

“This performance exhibits an overall healthy financial condition, with indications of strong ability to service obligations and long-term financial security,” Santiago said.

“The agency will continue to work harder in 2018 to improve its revenues that will eventually translate to better and efficient ports and services for the public in the short- and long-terms,” he added.