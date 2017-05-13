PPA pushing for renewable energy in PH ports

The Philippine Ports Authority on Thursday said it is pursuing the use of renewable energy in all the ports under its administration in an effort to reduce carbon emissions in line with international initiatives.

“Our international shipping counterparts have already agreed to reduce carbon emissions by a certain percentage in the next decade or so and it is only fitting to do the same in our ports,” PPA Assistant General Manager for Operations Hector Miole said in a statement.

The “Green Port” project is in accordance with the 25-year port development roadmap adopted by Philippine port stakeholders in a summit held in April this year.

According to PPA, it will replace all its existing fluorescent and incandescent lamps and bulbs with light-emitting diode (LED) lights in its corporate office building by the middle of this month.

The state-owned corporation also said that it would also make an inventory of all streetlights from the South

Harbor Expanded Port Zone, the access roads going to its VTMS control tower, and the PPA offices at the South Harbor and the North Harbor.

“The agency is looking at forging a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Philippine National Oil Company-Renewable Corporation (PNOC-RC) in enforcing this notable project,” the PPA said.

Under the proposed MOA, PNOC-RC will provide technical expertise, review and design for the best kind of renewable energy sources, which will be used by the PPA in bidding out the project.

The PPA, meanwhile, will determine the initial ports which will undergo the “greening” project.

The PNOC-RC initially offered a guaranteed 100-kilowatt solar panel to be installed at the PPA head office to cover at least a third of the agency’s lighting requirements.

The facility, however, will still be connected to the current electric grid system to source out the remaining power requirements of the office, the PPA said.

Aside from the “greening project,” the 25-year Development Roadmap also includes plans for cruise shipping, industrial ports/zoning management, long-term infrastructure development, inter-connectivity, and supply chain development.

“The initial outlay might be overwhelming, but its long-term effect to the financial aspect and environmental conservation outweighs all of that,” Miole asserted.