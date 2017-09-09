PPA signs sister port pact with Haikou, China

THE Philippine Ports Authority announced on Friday that it had signed a sister port agreement with the Port and Shipping Authority of Haikou, the second such deal with China in over a decade.

In 2004, the PPA signed a sister port agreement with China’s Guangzhou Port Authority to facilitate shipment of goods between Guangzhou and the ports of Manila and Davao.

“With the latest arrangement sealed, the door is now open to promote and deepen the mutual cooperation between the two parties through sharing experience and expertise in the areas of port development and maintenance, port management, port operations and trade cargo, port safety and disaster prevention, port environmental issues as well as other mutually acceptable areas of cooperation,” the PPA said in a statement.

The PPA said it was currently evaluating a pool of international ports as part of a plan to offer similar arrangements in a bid to increase the viability and competitiveness of ports in the country. The PPA also aims to benchmark Philippine ports to world standards.

The PPA earlier signed similar contracts with the Port of Incheon in South Korea, the Ports of Kobe and Yokohama in Japan, and the Port of Cork in Ireland. It has also recently renewed its partnership with the Port of San Francisco in the US.