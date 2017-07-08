PPA takes over Malalag port operations

To further cement Davao’s claim as the third major international gateway in the country, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has taken over management and operations at its Malalag’s port to upgrade the terminal to international standards.

The PPA and the local government of Malalag formalized the transfer through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by town mayor, Peter Paul Valentin and PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago, at the end of last month.

According to Santiago, the local government unit of Malalag in Davao del Sur yielded the operations of the port to the PPA to give the terminal the much-needed facelift as it has been underdeveloped since the port was devolved to the LGU in May 2000.

“With PPA now at the helm, much bigger infrastructure development for the terminal is in the offing to spur economic growth not only in Malalag but play a vital role in the economic boom in the province of Davao del Sur,” Santiago said.

“The mayor already agreed to the proposed development of Malalag port, which will start at the end of this year, with an initial cost of P500 million,” Santiago said.

“The MOA is significant as it coincides with the 50th Founding Anniversary of Davao del Sur, thus, marking a new era for development and progress for the next 50 years,” Santiago explained.

In May 2000, PPA devolved the management and operations of the port to the local government of Malalag pursuant Administrative Order No. 02-1998. Malalag operated the port even prior to the takeover despite their contract to operate the port expired in July 2011. However, under the control of the LGU, the physical infrastructure as well as dredging, physical landside infrastructure remained underdeveloped, prompting the need for PPA to come in.

Malalag wharf is located in the municipality of Malalag in the southwest coastline of Malalag Bay, Davao del Sur, at a distance of 25 kilometers from Digos and approximately 88 kilometers south of Davao City. Cargoes handled at the port include molasses, sugar, steel products, vehicles and heavy equipment, and general cargoes.