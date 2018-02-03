PPA unveils new logo

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) unveiled earlier this week its new logo in its bid to transform itself into a more transparent, reliable and model corporate organization.

According to PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago, the new logo—which the Office of the President approved through the National Historical Commission of the Philippines—will embody the agency’s vision to provide port services of global standards.

“The new logo underpins the commitment of the PPA to the highest standards with vessel operators, cargo owners [and]port stakeholders, among others,” he said.

The sharpest element of the logo is the North Star, which symbolizes not only guidance and direction, but also stability and leadership. It indicates the PPA’s aim to accomplish its vision and mission. It also stands for the letter

“P” in the agency’s name while creating the image of a bollard.

The sun symbolizes the economic progress of the country, while the three waves stand for the waters of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The blue and red circle within the star symbolizes the globe, which shows the PPA’s vision, while the cargoes represent one of the basic functions of the PPA, which is port operations.|

This will be the third time the PPA changed its logo in its 43-year history. The last time the agency introduced a new logo was during the Estrada administration.