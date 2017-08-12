PPO concert for young people at CCP

Aimed to stimulate children’s creativity as well as develop understanding of symphonic music in concert setting, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is set to perform for young people aged 10 to 13 years old on August 24 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater).

With two scheduled shows—10 am and 2 pm—the young audience will also have the chance to acquaint themselves with the four major families of instruments as well as know certain musical terms.

Under the baton of Maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura, the PPO will have guest artist violinists Joaquin Maria “Chino” Gutierrez for the morning session and Adrian Nicolas Ong for the afternoon performance.

Some of the pieces to be played include J. Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” —“Overture” and “Pizzicato;” C. Saint-Saens’ “Introduction” and “Rondo Capriccioso;” R. Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves;” Leroy Anderson’s “Serenata;” and Arturo Marques’ “Danzon No. 2.”

Gutierrez began his violin studies at age seven under Alfonso Bolipata. At 9, he won second prize at the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA), and won first prize in the same competition when he was 12.

He made his orchestral debut at age 10, with the Metro Manila Community Orchestra under Josefino Chino Toledo, at the CCP. At 14, he was admitted into the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München, under Jens Ellermann. His education further flourished under Olga Voitova Bloch and Christoph Poppen at the same institution.

Most recently, he was admitted to the Universität Mozarteum Salzburg under Pierre Amoyal. He represented the Philippines at the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition and the Singapore International Violin Festival. Gutierrez is an alumnus of the Kronberg Academy Mastercourse, the Keshet Eilon International mastercourse and the Beijing Central Conservatory masterclasses.

Meanwhile, Ong started playing the violin at age 9, under Professor Mellissa Geronimo Esguerra. At age 12, he was accepted as a full scholar from Grades 7 to 9 at the Philippine High School for the Arts in Mount Makiling, Los Baños where he trained under Professor Gina Medina Perez.

He was awarded a full scholarship grant for the school year 2016 to 2019, at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, USA. He started as a Grade 10 scholar and was included in the High Honors Lists both in the academics and the arts. He is an incoming Grade 11 student under the tutelage of Professors Paul Sonner, Ara Sarkissian, and Renee Skerik, all of whom are faculty members at the Interlochen Center for the Arts.

He had his first solo recital, titled “Concertino,” on August 26, 2016 at the CCP. He is a pioneer member of the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra, under Professor Jeffrey Solares. They recently won second place in the Summa Cum Laude Orchestral Strings Category in Vienna, Austria last July 2017.