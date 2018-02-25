PPO to hold outreach concerts in Iloilo, Antique

CONTINUING its mandate to promote music appreciation throughout the country, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will hold outreach concerts in Iloilo and Antique provinces on March 1 and 2.

On March 1, 6 p.m., CCP’s resident orchestra company will have a music concert at the church ground of the San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church in the town of Anini-Y in Antique. The orchestra will then move to Iloilo for a musical performance on March 2, 7 p.m., at the Iloilo Convention Center.

Both concerts will be conducted by Maestro Herminildo Ranera.

The Western Visayas outreach concerts will be divided into two parts. For the first part, the PPO will perform classical pieces such as Johann Strauss’s Fledermaus Overture, Ivanovich’s Waves of the Danube Waltz, and Leroy Anderson’s Serenata.

The second part will feature well-known and popular Broadway and Filipino music including a Frank Sinatra Medley (arranged by Jerry Nowak), a Broadway Tonight Suite (by Chase), Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, an Aegis Overture (by Itugot), a well-known Visayan song Dandansoy (by Cayabyab), Walang Angay (by Cayabyab), pop music Despacito (by Ranera), and a VST Medley (by Sarrel).

Established in 1973 as an accompaniment for the performing artists at the CCP Theater, PPO is widely regarded as one of the top musical ensembles in the Asia-Pacific region.