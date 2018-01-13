PPO performs for PGH patients

Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) resident company the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra continues its commitment to give back to the Filipino community with a free concert for the hospital patients, caregivers, health workers and visitors on January 26, 10 a.m., at the Atrium of the UP-Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

Playing classical and other popular works, the PPO concert aims to create a soothing synergy inside the medical facility through orchestra music. For the past years, the PPO has been performing for the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

The free concert has been organized through the efforts of the Philippine Cancer Society, in cooperation with UP-PGH and CCP president Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso.