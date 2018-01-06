PPO spotlights trombone for 2018’s opening salvo

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) ushers in the New Year with a fanfare of symphonic works that include Symphony Ode (“La Naval”) by M. Maramba, OSB, F. David’s Trombone Concertino in E flat and P. I. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 in B minor (‘”Pathetique”) with Maestro Herminigildo Ranera conducting.

Featured in this concert is multi-awarded trombone virtuoso Ricson Poonin, fresh from his graduate studies at Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

At his relatively young age, Poonin has had a stellar and exciting career as a trombonist. He started with numerous achievements early on, and has since been known for showcasing his trademark musicality, sound technique, and versatility as a soloist, ensemble and orchestra player.

He started playing with the local band, Banda 97, in San Pablo city at the age of nine, tutored by his father, Ricardo Poonin. He then went to Manila and earned his Bachelor of Music, Major in Trombone Performance degree at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in 2009, receiving a full scholarship from the school.

He also received a certificate of recognition for outstanding ensemble performance, and won first prize in the UST Solo Competition. While pursuing his college degree, he won first prize in the 2009 Music Competition for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Solo Category C.

His expertise brought him all over Asia as a member of the Asian Youth Orchestra and the Southeast Asian Youth Orchestra and Wind Ensemble. He became the bass trombone player of PPO in 2012, and then went on a three-year leave to pursue graduate studies at Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory.

Among his achievements there were receiving the James Winship Lewis Memorial Prize Performance Award. He also won first prize in the Peabody excerpts competition.

Hailed for his authoritative, articulate and soulful conducting, Masetro Ranera, meanwhile, possesses a rare musical combination as a conductor, composer, arranger, performer and educator. He obtained his Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Santo Tomas, Master of Music Degree in Conducting from the University of Northern Colorado (with the Dean’s Citation for Graduate Excellence and National Graduate Award) and Doctor of Philosophy major in Educational Management from Cagayan State University.

A multi-awarded performer, he was a three-time prize-winner of the National Music Competition for Young Artists (NAMCYA). He is presently teaching at the UST Conservatory of Music, where he is the conductor of the UST Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Band.